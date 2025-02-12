Ja Morant's Injury Status for Grizzlies vs Clippers
Ja Morant has had his fair share of injuries this season, missing 21 of the Memphis Grizzlies' 53 contests. Despite Morant's struggle to stay on the court, the Grizzlies are sitting in second place in the West with a 36-17 record.
The Grizzlies are heading into a big matchup against the LA Clippers on Wednesday, one night after beating the Phoenix Suns, another Pacific team. Unfortunately for the Grizzlies, Morant has found himself back on the injury report for their matchup in LA.
The Grizzlies are ruling Morant questionable for Wednesday's matchup against the Clippers with right knee soreness. Outside of Morant's uncertain status, the Grizzlies are fairly healthy, especially compared to the many injury concerns they have faced all season.
Morant has played in Memphis' last four consecutive games, averaging 23.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 7.0 assists while shooting 40.9% from beyond the arc. Morant has been playing at a high level recently, so having him on the court for the second leg of their back-to-back would be huge.
The Grizzlies have won 11 of their last 13 games, while the Clippers have lost three of their last four. The Clippers are fighting to stay out of the play-in tournament, while the Grizzlies are trying to keep their momentum heading into the All-Star break. Wednesday's star-studded matchup in LA should be a good one.
