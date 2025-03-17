Ja Morant's Injury Status for Grizzlies vs Kings
The Memphis Grizzlies travel to face the Sacramento Kings on Monday night, setting up for a huge matchup with significant playoff implications.
The Grizzlies are 43-25 after winning five of their last six games and enter Monday tied for second place in the West with the Rockets and Nuggets. With just 14 games remaining for all three teams, every win matters in pursuit of the No. 2 seed.
While the Grizzlies have found a rhythm to win five of their last six, they have not beaten a team with a .500 record or better since February 2. Monday's road test against a Kings squad, that is on a four-game losing streak, is a big test, but the Grizzlies will be doing it without their best player.
The Grizzlies have ruled out star guard Ja Morant against the Kings due to left hamstring soreness. This is Morant's second consecutive missed game, but he missed their last outing due to right shoulder soreness, so this hamstring issue is a new concern.
After struggling for most of the season, Morant has finally looked like himself lately. In his last five games, he has averaged 32.8 points, 8.0 assists, and 1.4 steals while shooting 55.8% from the field, leading the Grizzlies to a 4-1 record.
The Grizzlies could have trouble in Sacramento on Monday night playing without Morant, but they are 15-10 without him this season and could certainly pull off the road win anyway.
The Grizzlies and Kings face off at 10 p.m. EST on Monday night.
