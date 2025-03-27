Ja Morant's Injury Status for Grizzlies vs Thunder
The Memphis Grizzlies broke a dreadful three-game losing streak on Tuesday against the Utah Jazz, and now head into the final night of a five-game road trip against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday.
The Thunder have won seven consecutive games and 14 of their last 15 heading into Thursday's game, and are catching a break against a dangerous Grizzlies team.
The Grizzlies have ruled out star point guard Ja Morant due to a left hamstring strain for Thursday's game in Oklahoma City.
Morant is now set to miss his sixth consecutive game with this hamstring strain, and the Grizzlies are just 2-3 in their last five without him. With just ten games left in the regular season, the Grizzlies are running out of time to get Morant back on the court, and Thursday's absence certainly does not help.
The two-time NBA All-Star is averaging 22.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 7.4 assists per game this season, but was taking his play to the next level before his injury.
Through five games leading up to his hamstring strain, Morant averaged 32.8 points, 8.0 assists, and 1.4 steals while shooting 55.8% from the field and leading the Grizzlies to a 4-1 record.
The Grizzlies will have their hands full against the league's best team on Thursday night, especially having to play without their franchise point guard. The Thunder have a league-best 60 wins this season, and Morant's absence will certainly give them the confidence to pick up another.
The Grizzlies and Thunder will face off at 8 p.m. EST in Oklahoma City on Thursday.