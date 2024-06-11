All Grizzlies

Ja Morant's Legal Case Receives Major Development

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant still has an ongoing lawsuit against him

Joey Linn

Mar 20, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant takes the court before a game against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center.
Mar 20, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant takes the court before a game against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. / D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The lawsuit against Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant, stemming from a pickup basketball game incident with then teenager Joshua Holloway, has received a new update.

It was reported by ESPN at the beginning of May that Holloway’s attorneys were withdrawing from the case, citing "irreconcilable conflicts with their client" that made working together no longer a possibility. In an update from Lucas Finton of The Memphis Commercial Appeal, it was reported that Holloway now has new representation in this case.

"Monday was the first appearance for Stephen Leffler, the attorney that was just retained by the teen, Joshua Holloway, and he said he would need a few months to read up what had happened in the case up to being retained," Finton wrote. "He also said he was bringing on an additional attorney."

On Holloway's new attorney, Finton added, "Leffler, who is also one of the attorneys currently representing former Memphis police officer Demetrius Haley in the Tyre Nichols' federal criminal case, officially signed on to the civil suit against Morant Friday. He replaced Rebecca Adelman and Leslie Ballin."

This is a major development, because as Finton outlined, this will prolong the case at least several more months, as the new attorneys must catch up on what they have missed throughout the case. Morant has had several developments go his way in this case, and there is no real indication that will change.

Related Articles

Memphis Grizzlies Projected to Acquire Intriguing Ja Morant Backup

Cleveland Cavaliers Star Named 'Ambitious' Trade Target for Memphis Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies Legend Sends Strong Ja Morant Message to NBA

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News