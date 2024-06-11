Ja Morant's Legal Case Receives Major Development
The lawsuit against Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant, stemming from a pickup basketball game incident with then teenager Joshua Holloway, has received a new update.
It was reported by ESPN at the beginning of May that Holloway’s attorneys were withdrawing from the case, citing "irreconcilable conflicts with their client" that made working together no longer a possibility. In an update from Lucas Finton of The Memphis Commercial Appeal, it was reported that Holloway now has new representation in this case.
"Monday was the first appearance for Stephen Leffler, the attorney that was just retained by the teen, Joshua Holloway, and he said he would need a few months to read up what had happened in the case up to being retained," Finton wrote. "He also said he was bringing on an additional attorney."
On Holloway's new attorney, Finton added, "Leffler, who is also one of the attorneys currently representing former Memphis police officer Demetrius Haley in the Tyre Nichols' federal criminal case, officially signed on to the civil suit against Morant Friday. He replaced Rebecca Adelman and Leslie Ballin."
This is a major development, because as Finton outlined, this will prolong the case at least several more months, as the new attorneys must catch up on what they have missed throughout the case. Morant has had several developments go his way in this case, and there is no real indication that will change.
