Ja Morant's Message After Controversial Luka Doncic Foul in NBA Finals Game 3

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant was tuned in for Boston Celtics vs. Dallas Mavericks Game 3

Joey Linn

Jan 9, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (left) talks with Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (right) after Memphis defeats Dallas at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 9, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (left) talks with Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (right) after Memphis defeats Dallas at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
With 4:12 remaining in Game 3 of the NBA Finals, Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic fouled out. Called for a blocking foul on Jaylen Brown's drive, Doncic was disqualified, as the officials upheld the call after a review.

This ruling was controversial among fans, as some have argued the officiating crew should not have fouled out Doncic on a play like that, but the officials determined there was no clear and conclusive evidence to overturn the call on the floor.

As the officiating crew went to a replay review, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant sent on the following post on X (formerly known as Twitter):

Wondering how this replay review would go, Morant asked that question as the officials went to the monitor. It didn't take long for Morant to get an answer to his question, as the officials upheld the call on the floor, ending Doncic's night.

This was a very frustrating way for Doncic to end his night, as he was unable to finish a game that was very close down the stretch after a roaring comeback from Dallas. The Mavericks were unable to complete the comeback without Doncic, as Kyrie Irving missed some key shots down the stretch - as did other Dallas players who had clean looks.

The Mavericks now trail the Boston Celtics 3-0, as their season is on the verge of ending.

