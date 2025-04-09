Ja Morant's Message After Scary Jaylen Wells Injury
The Memphis Grizzlies came away with a crucial 124-100 win over the Charlotte Hornets last night, gaining ground in the tight Western Conference playoff race. However, it wasn't all smiles for the Grizzlies, who suffered a major blow to their rotation.
Memphis rookie Jaylen Wells suffered a brutal injury late in the second quarter against Charlotte on a flagrant two foul from K.J. Simpson. The 21-year-old was taken off on a stretcher, suffering a broken wrist, per ESPN's Shams Charania.
After the game, Grizzlies star Ja Morant talked about witnessing Wells' injury and where to go from here. Morant was on the floor when the injury occurred.
"First thing I seen was blood, I got a weak stomach," Morant said. "It's just tough. Especially for somebody, you know, who's playing a lot of minutes and being real productive for us on both ends. We just gotta stay with him and keep praying for him."
Morant was then asked about where Memphis goes from here so close to the playoffs. The Grizzlies recently fired head coach Taylor Jenkins with nine games left in the regular season and have now lost a key contributor with three games to go at this point.
"Next man up. Obviously that hurts. You know, we'll be around him. Obviously we know Jaylen, he always wants to be on the floor no matter what's going on... But yeah, guys gotta be ready."
Memphis is 47-32, tied with three other teams in the West. Based on tiebreakers, the Grizzlies are the seventh seed but are a win away from jumping back up to the fourth seed or a loss away from falling back to the Play-In Tournament.
