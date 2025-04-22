Ja Morant's Message to Jaren Jackson Jr. Before Grizzlies-Thunder Game 2
It is hard for many teams to recover from a 51-point loss, especially when it comes in Game 1 of a grueling seven-game series against the best team in the NBA.
The Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Memphis Grizzlies 131-80 on Sunday to take a 1-0 series lead, and now the Grizzlies are stuck playing catch-up. Memphis had, by far, its worst game of the season when it mattered most, highlighted by stars Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, and Jaren Jackson Jr. combining for 30 points on 11-42 shooting from the field and 2-16 from deep.
Now, the Grizzlies have to attempt to bounce back in Game 2 on Tuesday night in Oklahoma City. Ahead of Tuesday's game, Ja Morant sent a message to co-star forward Jaren Jackson Jr., as the Grizzlies desperately need him to step up.
"Just go be Jaren," Morant said. "He doesn't have to be nobody but Jaren. Just because people are saying stuff about him doesn't mean he has to go out and do the craziest thing out there. He be Jaren; we're good. We will be in the game and be able to win the game."
In Game 1, Jackson Jr. scored a season-low four points with three rebounds on just 2-13 shooting from the field and 0-4 from beyond the arc. If the Grizzlies want any chance in this series, they need all of their stars to play at the highest level possible, especially Jackson Jr.
The Grizzlies and Thunder face off at 7:30 p.m. EST in Oklahoma City on Tuesday.