Ja Morant's Official Injury Status for Grizzlies-Pelicans

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts during the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers at FedExForum.
The Memphis Grizzlies are 12-7 through their first 19 games, and enter play on Friday riding a four-game winning streak. The Grizzlies have done this despite Ja Morant missing 10 games already, as the star point guard was sidelined for most of November with a right hip subluxation and pelvic muscle strains. 

Returning from that injury on Monday, Morant played 23 minutes in a win over the Portland Trail Blazers, tallying 22 points, 11 assists, and two rebounds. Sidelined again for Wednesday’s game against the Detroit Pistons, Morant looks to be on the verge of a return for Friday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Grizzlies have released their injury report for this game, and Morant is probable to play. The Grizzlies have typically been upgrading players to questionable for their return games, but the probable listing means Morant is even more likely to play. 

This is an NBA Cup game between the Pelicans and Grizzlies, which adds an increased level of significance. New Orleans has been one of the most injured teams all season, and will again enter this game shorthanded. 

Looking to make it five-straight wins, the Grizzlies will have most of their top rotation players available, including Morant who is set to return. Memphis and New Orleans will begin play at 5:00 PM EST at FedExForum.

JOEY LINN

