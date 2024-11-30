Ja Morant's Statement After Grizzlies vs Pelicans
Riding a four-game winning streak, the Memphis Grizzlies hosted the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night in a vital NBA Cup Group Play matchup. The Grizzlies escaped with a 120-109 win, extending their hot streak to five games.
Memphis was led by star point guard Ja Morant with 27 points and 7 assists, followed by Jaren Jackson Jr. and Santi Aldama with a combined 43.
Despite just an 11-point win, the Grizzlies had an absurd 20 more assists than the Pelicans, proving that their ball movement was key in Friday's win. New Orleans' trio of CJ McCollum, Dejounte Murray, and Trey Murphy III combined for 72 points but ultimately was not enough for Memphis' strong team play.
Morant credited the home crowd for their commanding NBA Cup win over the Pelicans, highlighting how valuable home-court advantage is in Memphis following Friday's matchup.
"This the crib," Morant said. "Our family in here cheering us on. We feed off the energy. We gotta protect home court at all cost. It's a must we come out here and deliver and get a win."
The Grizzlies move to 9-3 at home and 13-7 overall, overcoming all the injuries they have faced early into the 2024-25 season. Morant has already missed half of Memphis' games this season, as the Grizzlies are 7-3 with him active and 6-4 with him sidelined.
Memphis heads into the finale of a four-game home stand on Sunday before they play three of the following four on the road. If Morant and the Grizzlies truly value their home-court advantage, they will continue to make the most of these key home matchups.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to Yuki Kawamura's Performance vs. Trail Blazers
Bronny James' Interaction With Ja Morant's Dad Goes Viral