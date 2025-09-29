Ja Morant’s Strong Message Before Training Camp Is What Fans Need To Hear
The Memphis Grizzlies were knocked out of the 2025 NBA playoffs in the first round, but they have made some major changes since then. As the Grizzlies attempt to get back to competing alongside the best teams in the league, the focus has been put on Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr., as the franchise looks to build around that star tandem.
Morant, 26, has proven that he can be one of the best point guards in the NBA, but his inability to stay on the floor over the past two seasons has cast some doubt.
If Morant can stay healthy throughout the 2025-26 season, the Grizzlies should be in a good spot, and the star point guard already has a promising mindset heading into training camp.
Morant's media day comments
With training camp starting on Tuesday, Morant was asked what his mentality is heading into the season's first practices, despite the team dealing with some injuries.
"It's no different for me. Same mentality, same goal," Morant said. "Just going out and making sure we have some great days. Make sure we get better every single day. Continuing to be a leader and instilling confidence in everyone out there on the floor."
Morant was also asked about his injury in last year's playoffs that led to them being knocked out in the first round, and how he is treating the 2025-26 season after dealing with injury concerns over the last two seasons.
"That's in the past now. My focus now is just being locked into this season and staying focused on the main thing. Just go out and do what I do," Morant responded.
Morant also talked about what he focused on this offseason to be ready for his 2025-26 campaign, saying, "Pretty much my body. Continuing to learn my body. Learn how my body reacts to certain things to make sure I'm prepared when it's time to go for the season."
Morant has missed far too much time over the past two seasons with injuries, so him honing in on his body heading into the new season is what is most important. Morant seems ready for the 2025-26 season, not only physically, but his mentality is that he is simply ready to go out there and be Ja.
Despite there already being some injury concerns to key players like Jaren Jackson Jr., Zach Edey, and Brandon Clarke, Morant will be doing all he can to help the Grizzlies be great.