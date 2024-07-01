Ja Morant's Thoughtful Message Goes Viral
NBA free agency is in full swing. The Memphis Grizzlies have been mostly quiet on the open market so far, as much of their offseason improvement will come internally. This is not to say the Grizzlies won’t make additions this summer, but they have several key players that missed significant time due to injuries last season who are ready to return. This includes star guard Ja Morant, who played just nine games last season.
After serving a 25-game suspension due to his second gun video incident, Morant returned for nine games before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury. It is expected that Morant will be fully ready to go on opening night, as he has already been back training on the court.
In a recent post on social media, Morant sent out a thoughtful quote that read, “Until you’re broken you don’t know what you’re made of. It gives you the ability to build yourself all over again but stronger than ever.”
Morant has dealt with a lot the past year, and seems incredibly motivated to have a great season. The Grizzlies have an opportunity to be a very good team in the Western Conference, and the return of Morant is the biggest reason why. It will not be easy, especially with how talented the West is, but Memphis is hoping to make a deep playoff run.
