All Grizzlies

Ja Morant's Thoughtful Message Goes Viral

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant has a message

Joey Linn

Mar 20, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant on the court before a game against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 20, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant on the court before a game against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports / D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

NBA free agency is in full swing. The Memphis Grizzlies have been mostly quiet on the open market so far, as much of their offseason improvement will come internally. This is not to say the Grizzlies won’t make additions this summer, but they have several key players that missed significant time due to injuries last season who are ready to return. This includes star guard Ja Morant, who played just nine games last season.

After serving a 25-game suspension due to his second gun video incident, Morant returned for nine games before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury. It is expected that Morant will be fully ready to go on opening night, as he has already been back training on the court.

In a recent post on social media, Morant sent out a thoughtful quote that read, “Until you’re broken you don’t know what you’re made of. It gives you the ability to build yourself all over again but stronger than ever.”

Morant has dealt with a lot the past year, and seems incredibly motivated to have a great season. The Grizzlies have an opportunity to be a very good team in the Western Conference, and the return of Morant is the biggest reason why. It will not be easy, especially with how talented the West is, but Memphis is hoping to make a deep playoff run.

Related Articles

Memphis Grizzlies Projected to Acquire Intriguing Ja Morant Backup

Cleveland Cavaliers Star Named 'Ambitious' Trade Target for Memphis Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies Legend Sends Strong Ja Morant Message to NBA

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News