Ja Morant’s Two-Word Message After Thunder-Pacers Game 6
Riding a two-game winning streak to take a 3-2 series lead in the NBA Finals, the Oklahoma City Thunder seemingly went into Thursday's series-clinching Game 6 unprepared. After Oklahoma City jumped out to an eight-point lead early in the first quarter, the Indiana Pacers took the game over.
The Pacers outscored the Thunder 36-17 in the second quarter to take a commanding 22-point halftime lead, and led by as many as 31 in the second half before winning 108-91. Now, the NBA is gearing up for its first Game 7 since 2016.
Everyone around the league is excited to see a Game 7 in the Finals for the first time in nine years, especially with how entertaining this series has been so far.
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant even took to social media to share his excitement over Sunday's Game 7.
Via Ja Morant: "game 7 🔥"
The Thunder started off their playoff run by taking down Ja Morant and the Grizzlies in the first round, completing a 4-0 sweep to move on to the next round. However, the series was clouded by a scary injury to Morant, who took a hard fall after being undercut by Thunder wing Lu Dort.
In fact, Morant admitted that he thought the Grizzlies would have beat the Thunder in the first round if he never got hurt.
"I had them figured out," Morant boldly said after being eliminated.
Sunday's Game 7 will be a great one, especially after most people doubted the Pacers heading into the series. However, the Pacers now have to travel back to Oklahoma City for Game 7, which the Thunder have proven to be a very challenging environment to play in.
Game 7 of the NBA Finals will be on Sunday at 8:00 p.m. ET in Oklahoma City.