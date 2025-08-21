Ja Morant's Two-Word Reaction to Paige Bueckers' Historic Game on Wednesday
The WNBA has seen an incredible boost over the past few years, largely in part due to the two most recent first-overall picks. Last year, the Indiana Fever drafted Caitlin Clark, who has instantly become the most popular player in league history, and this year, the Dallas Wings lucked out by landing Paige Bueckers.
While Clark's popularity and impact on the game of women's basketball are unmatched, Bueckers may have a step on her when it comes to on-court impact.
On Wednesday night, Bueckers' elite game was on full display, as she already looks like one of the premier offensive talents in the league as a rookie.
Paige Bueckers dominates vs Sparks
In an 81-80 road loss against the LA Sparks, Bueckers put on a clinic. In 36 minutes, the 23-year-old guard dropped 44 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists on 17-21 shooting from the field, 4-4 from beyond the arc, and 6-6 from the charity stripe.
Bueckers' performance on Wednesday was not only dominant, but it was historic. Her 44 points were the most points by a rookie in WNBA history, and she became the first player in league history to drop 40+ points on 80% shooting or better.
Bueckers' 44 points are obviously a career-high, but it is also the most points any WNBA player has scored this season. As a rookie, Bueckers is shaping up to be the best guard scorer in the league.
Ja Morant reacts
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant, along with many people, was amazed by Bueckers' performance on Wednesday night. Morant shared a two-word post on X (formerly Twitter) to show love for Bueckers.
Via Ja Morant: "paige hoopin"
Bueckers had an incredible game on Wednesday night, but the All-Star guard has been "hoopin" all season long. Through the first 29 games of her WNBA career, Bueckers is averaging 19.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game with 47.4/33.7/88.6 shooting splits. Of course, Wednesday night was historic, but she is one of the most impactful WNBA rookies in recent memory.
It is a shame that Bueckers' historic performance ended in a loss, but at just 9-27 on the season, the franchise is on track to land another top pick next year to build around the star rookie.