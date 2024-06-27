Ja Morant's Viral Reaction to Memphis Grizzlies Drafting Zach Edey
The first round of the NBA Draft has concluded, and in a change from previous years, the second round will take place on Thursday. Despite a lot of trade rumors leading up to the first round, there were not many trades on Wednesday, as most teams stayed put where they were initially slotted to pick.
This included the Memphis Grizzlies, who were heavily rumored to be targeting a move up in the draft. Memphis reportedly had interest in UConn Center Donovan Clingan, but instead drafted Purdue center Zach Edey 9th overall with Clingan going 7th to Portland.
Not long after the news that Memphis had drafted Edey, Grizzlies star Ja Morant shared his reaction to the news with a video on his Instagram story that has been going viral across social media:
There is a chance Edey gets a shot to compete for the Grizzlies starting center job, as Memphis has been looking to replace Steven Adams since he was dealt at last year’s trade deadline. While Memphis could still be aggressive in the trade market, even for another center, they clearly were targeting that position in the draft and got one of the top center prospects.
Memphis is in a very unique spot, because while they were picking in the lottery, this is a group that expects to be firmly in the Western Conference playoff picture next season. If they can stay much healthier than they did last season, Memphis should be able to make some noise in the West.
Related Articles
Memphis Grizzlies Projected to Acquire Intriguing Ja Morant Backup
Cleveland Cavaliers Star Named 'Ambitious' Trade Target for Memphis Grizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies Legend Sends Strong Ja Morant Message to NBA