All Grizzlies

Ja Morant's Viral Reaction to Memphis Grizzlies Drafting Zach Edey

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant reacted to his team's draft pick

Joey Linn

Dec 26, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts to a made basket against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 26, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts to a made basket against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports / Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The first round of the NBA Draft has concluded, and in a change from previous years, the second round will take place on Thursday. Despite a lot of trade rumors leading up to the first round, there were not many trades on Wednesday, as most teams stayed put where they were initially slotted to pick.

This included the Memphis Grizzlies, who were heavily rumored to be targeting a move up in the draft. Memphis reportedly had interest in UConn Center Donovan Clingan, but instead drafted Purdue center Zach Edey 9th overall with Clingan going 7th to Portland.

Not long after the news that Memphis had drafted Edey, Grizzlies star Ja Morant shared his reaction to the news with a video on his Instagram story that has been going viral across social media:

There is a chance Edey gets a shot to compete for the Grizzlies starting center job, as Memphis has been looking to replace Steven Adams since he was dealt at last year’s trade deadline. While Memphis could still be aggressive in the trade market, even for another center, they clearly were targeting that position in the draft and got one of the top center prospects.

Memphis is in a very unique spot, because while they were picking in the lottery, this is a group that expects to be firmly in the Western Conference playoff picture next season. If they can stay much healthier than they did last season, Memphis should be able to make some noise in the West.

Related Articles

Memphis Grizzlies Projected to Acquire Intriguing Ja Morant Backup

Cleveland Cavaliers Star Named 'Ambitious' Trade Target for Memphis Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies Legend Sends Strong Ja Morant Message to NBA

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News