Ja Morant's Caitlin Clark-Angel Reese Message During Fever vs. Sky
The Indiana Fever and Chicago Sky faced off on Sunday for the third time this season. Indiana entered this game 2-0 vs. Chicago on the year, and held a half-game lead over them in the Eastern Conference standings, but it was the Sky who picked up the win in this one.
While Indiana had won both games against Chicago entering Sunday's contest, each matchup was tightly contested. Much of the focus has been on the star rookie battle between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, but their teammates have also put together some impressive performances in this season series to add to the overall intrigue.
That said, it was Clark and Reese who shined the brightest in this one, with Reese undoubtedly being the player of the game. In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant reacted to the two stars going off:
Morant added another post reacting to what was a very exciting overall matchup between these two teams:
The two teams put on a show in this one, and while they have both downplayed the rivalry, there was an energy in the building that had a playoff feel. As previously mentioned, the rookie battle between Clark and Reese is what many were excited about entering this game, and it certainly did not disappoint.
Reacting to Reese's performance after the Sky rookie finished a tough and-one, Morant sent out an additional post:
The Rookie of the Year race between Clark and Reese has been fun to follow all season long, and the two young stars showed on Sunday why they are continuing to push the game forward.
