Ja Morant Sends Big Message to Fans
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant has an upcoming basketball camp in Memphis, as well as Murray State where he played his college basketball. The camp's website shares some exciting details on what attendees can expect, stating the following:
"Throughout the camp, Ja Morant and our coaches will offer tips and hands-on instruction, including lectures, fundamental basketball skills stations, contests, and non-contact games in a high-energy, fun, and positive environment. Campers will be placed in small groups by age to ensure that each child gets maximum instruction featuring a 10:1 maximum camper to coach ratio. The camp will be staffed by some of the area's top high school and college coaches."
In a message to his fans on Monday, Morant shared that there are multiple ways to get involved, including a virtual option:
Per the camp's website, "Virtual attendees will have the option of three different packages: $5 - join virtually and have a chance to win prizing. $50 - join virtually, chance to win prizing, and get an exclusive Ja Camp t-shirt. $100 - join virtually, chance to win a Nike prize pack, receive an exclusive Ja Camp t-shirt, receive a pair of PSD underwear, and official signed item by Ja."
This is a unique way for fans living outside the area to attend Morant's camp and interact with the Grizzlies star.
