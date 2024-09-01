Ja Morant Sends Five-Word Message to Memphis Grizzlies Star Teammate
Memphis Grizzlies star Jaren Jackson Jr. entered the NBA when he was just 19 years old. Selected fourth overall by Memphis in 2018, Jackson made his first All-Star team in 2023. Jackson also won Defensive Player of the Year in 2023, as the 24-year-old forward is one of the league’s most versatile defenders.
Jackson and star point guard Ja Morant have formed one of the NBA’s best young duos in recent years. Earning back-to-back second seed finishes in the Western Conference prior to last season’s injury-riddled year, Memphis has produced some very high-level teams behind Morant and Jackson.
In a recent post on X, Jackson reflected on how long he has been with the Grizzlies. Responding to his teammate, Morant said he better not go anywhere.
It seems both Morant and Jackson could be players who stay in Memphis for the entirety of their careers. While it is too early to make any definitive predictions for either player, both seem to really love playing in Memphis and alongside one another.
This will be a very interesting season for the Grizzlies as they look to reenter the Western Conference playoff picture. It will not be easy with the talent in the West, but the Grizzlies feel they have something to prove.
With Morant playing just nine games last season, the star point guard is hungry for a big year.
Related Articles
Ja Morant Excites Memphis Grizzlies Fans in Latest Workout Footage
Eight-Year NBA Veteran, Ex-Grizzlies Player Joins New Team in Portugal
Ja Morant Reacts to Viral LeBron James and Steph Curry Moment in USA-France