Ja Morant Sends Instagram Message to NBA Legend Allen Iverson
Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant has played 14 games this season after just playing nine all of last season. While he has again missed some time due to injury, Morant has avoided anything too serious like last season’s shoulder injury that required surgery.
In his 14 appearances to start the season, Morant is averaging 21.7 points, 8.5 assists, and 4.4 rebounds. This production has helped the Grizzlies start the year 17-8, which is tied for second in the Western Conference standings. Still with some key players sidelined, the Grizzlies project to be even better once they get fully healthy.
Because of his exciting play style, Morant is one of the most popular players in the NBA. With 9.8 million followers on Instagram, Morant has one of the bigger individual followings in the league.
On Thursday, Morant sent an Instagram message to another popular NBA figure. Resharing a post from NBA legend Allen Iverson on his Instagram story, Morant also commented on the 2001 league MVP’s post.
Via Morant: “🗣️”
Iverson spent 14 seasons in the NBA, making 11 All-Star teams and winning four scoring titles. The 6-foot-0 guard is one of the most iconic players in league history, and is still regularly discussed for his influence on the current NBA.
In his final NBA season (2009-10), Iverson played three games for the Grizzlies who Morant now stars for.
