Ja Morant Sends Instagram Message to Soccer Legend
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant is one of the NBA’s most exciting players. Drafted second overall by the Grizzlies in 2019, Morant has made two All-Star appearances and one All-NBA team.
Appearing in just nine games last season due to a suspension and shoulder injury, Morant should be one of the league’s most motivated players this season.
One of the most popular players in the NBA due to his exciting play style and ability to connect with fans, Morant is also one of the league’s biggest stars off the court. This has been especially evident through his success with Nike.
In an Instagram story post on Friday, Morant sent a message to soccer legend Ronaldinho who was seen wearing his signature Nike shoes.
Via Morant: “pop out then 🔥”
Ronaldinho is widely regarded as one of the greatest players in soccer history. Showing support for Morant, the Brazilian legend was rocking his signature sneakers.
The Nike website includes a detailed description of the Ja 2 that reads the following:
“Building off the success of Ja Morant’s first signature shoe, Nike designers created a second-generation silhouette that maximizes comfort and support, defending against the rigors of a full season of takeoffs, landings and lateral movement.”
This should be a fun season for Morant and the Grizzlies if they can avoid any major injury issues like they dealt with last season.
