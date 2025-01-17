Ja Morant Sends Instagram Message to Yuki Kawamura
The Memphis Grizzlies have been one of the most impressive teams in the NBA this season. Despite dealing with countless injuries to most of their roster, head coach Taylor Jenkins has led the squad to a 26-15 record as they appear well on their way to a top-four finish in the Western Conference this year.
From players like Jaylen Wells and Zach Edey making an immediate impact to Jaren Jackson Jr. taking another leap in his production, this team is still led by 2019 second-overall pick Ja Morant. While he's spent time in and out of the lineup this year, he's made sure to make his presence known with some highlight reel plays when he's been on the court.
His most recent highlight came in the team's 129-115 win over the San Antonio Spurs, as Morant put Spurs center Victor Wembanyama on a poster despite the dunk being waved off due to a prior foul. Regardless, the insane play against the league's top rim protector has everyone reacting on social media, including Morant's teammate Yuki Kawamura.
Kawamura replied to Morant's dunk with, "This is Temetrius Jamel Morant," making a joke at Morant's legal name that is rarely mentioned. Morant then replied to Kawamura stating, "yuki learned my full name & ain't stopped calling me dat 😂😂 but you right ganger. MUST SEE is ME."
As seen in several sideline interactions between the two guards, Kawamura and Morant have formed a bond early in the young Japanese guard's career.
