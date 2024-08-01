Ja Morant Sends Kevin Durant Message During Paris Olympics
Not too long ago, Kevin Durant was one of the younger players in the NBA. Now, at 35 years old, he's an icon to some of the younger players in today's league - including Ja Morant.
Throughout the Paris Olympics, Kevin Durant has been fantastic, accomplishing feats like putting up 21 points in the first half against Serbia. He's one of the greatest Olympic players in basketball history, and Ja Morant is a fan.
"KD fan," Ja Morant said in a statement on social media at 3:52 am PST.
The two superstars have exchanged praise about each other for years, and it's been nothing but love. When Morant tore his labrum in 2024, Kevin Durant was one of the first superstars to say he'll bounce back. Even as far back as 2022, Durant was praising a young Ja Morant.
"He's a unique player," Durant said in 2022. "A lot of athleticism and creativity out there. Body type reminds you of somebody like -- well he's taller than A.I. [Allen Iverson], but a wiry, strong player ... but he's an incredible player, man."
For as much as Kevin Durant seems bitter online as he fights internet trolls, he has a great relationship with the league's younger players. Players like Ja Morant and Anthony Edwards idolize Kevin Durant, and he gives them love right back.
