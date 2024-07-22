All Grizzlies

Ja Morant Sends LeBron James Message During USA vs. Germany

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant reacted to Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James dominating for USA Basketball

Dec 29, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) grabs the hand of Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) after James makes a three point shot during the second half at the FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports / Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
As they prepare for the Paris Olympic Games, USA Basketball is playing a group of Showcase Games. Narrowly escaping defeat against South Sudan on Saturday, Team USA pulled out a 101-100 victory. Going down to the wire again on Monday against Germany, Team USA needed a clutch performance from Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James to secure the victory. 

Scoring five-straight points for Team USA at a crucial moment late in the fourth quarter, including 11 points in the final four minutes, James hit a clutch three that was followed by a tough layup to seal the win. Reacting to the sequence from James, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant sent out a post on X (formerly known as Twitter):

Morant has been active online the last several months, often sharing his reaction to NBA Playoff games, WNBA games, and now these Team USA games. One of the best players in basketball, Morant could certainly be on Team USA’s roster for their next Olympics run. For now, the star point guard is focused on having a healthy and successful year next season for the Grizzlies.

This performance from James against Germany was special, as not only did he do a little bit of everything in the win, but he came up clutch when it mattered most. Germany had no answer for James down the stretch, as he put Team USA on his back. 

