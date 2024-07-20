All Grizzlies

Ja Morant Sends Message After Memphis Grizzlies Trade

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant reacted to his team's new trade

Jan 5, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts in the second half against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
The Memphis Grizzlies made a trade on Friday, sending former 10th overall pick Ziaire Williams to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for 2021 NBA champion Mamadi Diakite. Williams never quite worked out in Memphis after being a lottery pick in 2021, but does have potential.

While Williams did not become the player Memphis hoped he would be when they drafted him 10th overall, he was a beloved teammate, including by star point guard Ja Morant. Sharing several pictures with Williams on his Instagram story after the trade, Morant showed his love for Williams as the young forward embarks on a new journey in Brooklyn.

Sending a message to Williams, Morant wished his former teammate well. Williams may not have become who the Grizzlies hoped he would be, but the young forward still showed some upside that the Nets will try to maximize.

In 150 career games, Williams has averaged 8.2 PPG, 3.5 RPG, and 1.5 APG on 39.7% from the field and 30.7% from deep. The efficiency struggles are what have not allowed Williams to earn consistent rotation minutes, because with the Grizzlies being a playoff team most of his time there, they need players around Morant who can knock down shots.

This opportunity in Brooklyn should be a good one for Williams, as the Nets are amid a rebuild after trading Mikal Bridges.

