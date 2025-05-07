Ja Morant Sends Message on Jaren Jackson Jr.'s Post
The Memphis Grizzlies ended their 2024-25 campaign after getting swept in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs by the Oklahoma City Thunder.
The Grizzlies got unfortunate in Game 2, as star point guard Ja Morant went down with an injury after taking a scary fall and had to miss the rest of the series. In his absence, co-star forward Jaren Jackson Jr. did not step up as much as many would have hoped.
Through their first-round series, Jackson Jr. averaged 16.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game while shooting just 37.9% from the field and 27.3% from beyond the arc.
Of course, Jackson Jr. had an underwhelming playoffs, but the two-time All-Star and 2022-23 NBA Defensive Player of the Year is still one of the most valuable two-way big men in the league.
Jackson Jr. averaged 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.2 steals, and 1.5 blocks per game this season with 48.8/37.5/78.1 shooting splits, continuing to be a great complement alongside Morant.
Heading into an offseason filled with uncertainty, however, Jackson Jr. shared a caption-less Instagram post filled with pictures and highlights from his 2024-25 campaign.
A few of his teammates commented on his Instagram post, headlined by two-time All-Star point guard Ja Morant.
Ja Morant: "🤞🏾"
Yuki Kawamura: "🐻🤞"
John Konchar: "big dawg"
There are some questions around the future of Memphis' stars following another underwhelming first-round exit, but they certainly seem to have some faith in each other moving into the offseason.