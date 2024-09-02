Ja Morant Sends Message to A'ja Wilson After Aces vs Mercury
A'ja Wilson is truly a one-of-a-kind player not just in the WNBA, but in basketball as a whole. Her performance today should gather the respect of fans, but of NBA players as well.
Against the Phoenix Mercury, A'ja Wilson put up an astonishing 41 points and 17 rebounds on 16/23 shooting from the field. She made only two three-pointers but shot 70% from the field as a whole. It was a performance that had Ja Morant calling her the GOAT on social media.
"🐐 crib talk," Morant said on social media.
This season, A'ja Wilson is averaging 27 points, 11.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 2.7 blocks, and 1.9 steals on 52/35/86 shooting from the field. She's leading the league in both points scored and win shares. In her last five games, Wilson has been an absolute menace, averaging 30.6 points, 12.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 2.4 blocks.
At only 28 years old, Wilson is already a two-time WNBA champion, a WNBA Finals MVP, a two-time WNBA MVP, a two-time WNBA Defensive Player of the Year, a six-time WNBA All-Star, a FIBA Women's Olympics MVP, and an Olympic Gold Medalist. Everything about A'ja Wilson and her career already spells trajectory to be arguably the greatest female basketball player of all time. Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant can see that, and so should the rest of the world.
