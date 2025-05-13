All Grizzlies

Ja Morant Sends Message to Anthony Edwards During Warriors-Wolves

Grizzlies star Ja Morant sent a message to Anthony Edwards during the Timberwolves' win over the Warriors

Jed Katz

Apr 10, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) and Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) battle for position during the third quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
After a rough Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals, the Golden State Warriors find themselves down 3-1 at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves. Tonight's game ended 117-110 in favor of Minnesota.

The Timberwolves pulled away at halftime after being up two on Golden State. The stars came out, as the duo of Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle put up a combined 61 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists.

Edwards shined specifically for Minnesota. The 23-year-old finished with 30 points, four rebounds, five assists, and two steals on 11-for-21 shooting from the field. He also knocked down six three-pointers on 11 attempts.

While the Warriors managed to put up 110 points, the offense was a noticeable struggle. Jonathan Kuminga led the team with 23 points, but it wasn't enough.

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant reacted to Edwards' performance on X, formerly known as Twitter. The 25-year-old used an ant emoji to show how impressed he was with the Timberwolves' superstar.

Via Ja Morant: "🐜"

Golden State now finds itself down 3-1 and in a must-win scenario headed back to Minnesota. The Warriors have struggled tremendously without Stephen Curry, who is out with a hamstring injury. He is set to be reevaluated on Wednesday and could make a return with the season on the line.

As for the Timberwolves, they're one win away from a second-straight Western Conference Finals appearance, after losing last year to the Dallas Mavericks. They would face the winner of the Denver Nuggets-Oklahoma City Thunder series, with that tied 2-2.

Jed Katz
