Ja Morant Sends Message to Boston Celtics Player After NBA Finals
The Boston Celtics defeated the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of the NBA Finals to become champions for a league-record 18th time. It was a very impressive run for Boston, as they made it look easy all year long, dominating from start to finish.
While the Celtics have had this core in place for several years, most notably Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, they have also made some key additions around those two that helped them get to this point. One player the Celtics added midway through this year was Xavier Tillman, who was acquired from the Memphis Grizzlies.
While Tillman did not play a lot in the playoffs, he had some solid minutes when called upon, and received a message from Ja Morant after becoming an NBA champion:
Tillman was a key piece to the Grizzlies' core that helped turn the franchise into a perennial playoff team again, and is still loved by his former teammates. While Memphis was the only NBA team Tillman had known prior to the trade, he has to be happy with how things worked out, as he is now an NBA champion.
For Morant and the Grizzlies, this is the level they want to reach as soon as next season. With several key players returning from injury, the Grizzlies should be one of the better teams in the Western Conference.
