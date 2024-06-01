All Grizzlies

Ja Morant Sends Message to Kyrie Irving

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant sent a message to Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving

Joey Linn

Feb 19, 2023; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Team LeBron guard Kyrie Irving (2) reaches up for the ball against Team Giannis guard Ja Morant (12) in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports / Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
The Dallas Mavericks advanced to the NBA Finals with a Game 5 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves. It has been a very impressive run for Dallas, as many felt they didn’t have the roster to make it this far. Behind superstar guard Luka Doncic, Dallas has been able to knock off some very talented teams. 

While Doncic has rightfully gotten most of the attention, his star backcourt partner Kyrie Irving has been incredible as well. It took Doncic and Irving some time to figure out how to play together, but the star duo has silenced a lot of their critics with this playoff run. This is especially the case for Irving, who many said could not contribute to another championship team after how his recent stops went. 

After Dallas advanced to the Finals, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant sent a message to Irving, sharing the following post on X (formerly know as Twitter):

Morant knows what it is like to be counted out, and is happy to see Irving make it back to the top after so many people said he would not be able to do so. Dallas still needs four more wins in order to reach their ultimate goal, but just winning the Western Conference is a big deal. Few saw such a run coming for the Mavericks, which has to make this feel even better for them.

