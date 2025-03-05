Ja Morant Sends Message to Kyrie Irving After Major Injury News
The NBA world was sent into a state of shock on Monday night as Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving left their game against the Sacramento Kings with a devastating injury. Then, on Tuesday, news surfaced that Irving suffered a season-ending ACL tear.
The Mavericks, who are 32-30 through 62 games this season, were not only hopeful to make the playoffs but had championship aspirations. While a postseason berth is still in the cards, the path is now much more difficult without having their All-Star guard.
In 50 games this season, Irving averaged 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 1.3 steals with impressive 47/40/92 shooting splits.
Following the injury announcement, Memphis Grizzlies superstar guard Ja Morant took to Instagram to react to the news.
Morant and Irving have only played against each other three times in their career. In those three games, Morant holds the edge with a 2-1 record against the Mavericks star.
The Grizzlies and Mavericks are always a special matchup, and the opposing star guards always seem to put on a show. In their three meetings, Morant averages 33.0 points and 6.7 assists, while Irving averages 28.0 points and 4.7 assists. The league has not seen these two stars match up against each other enough, but Morant still showed love to his rival guard.
The Mavericks play their first game following Irving’s devastating news on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Bucks at 8 p.m. EST.
