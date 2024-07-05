Ja Morant Sends Message to Minnesota Timberwolves Player
The NBA Draft has come and gone which has shifted focus to free agency. With some time in between the start of free agency and the start of Summer League, this transaction period usually starts off hot and then cools down a bit until executives are all in Las Vegas where they can meet face to face.
While free agency has received most of the NBA buzz the last several days, Summer League is right around the corner, and there are some very exciting young players who will be participating.
One of these players is Minnesota Timberwolves rookie Rob Dillingham, who was technically selected eighth overall in this year‘s draft by the San Antonio Spurs, but was acquired by the Timberwolves. Just 19 years old, Dillingham will not turn 20 until January of next year.
Ahead of his first Summer League, Dillingham received a message from Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant under his latest Instagram post:
While Morant is still young himself at just 24 years old, he is seen as an established veteran by players like Dillingham. Having been in the NBA for five seasons, Morant already has two All-Star appearances under his belt, making him one of the more established young stars in the game.
It is cool to see Morant showing support to a young player like Dillingham, as mentorship from current NBA players is very important for rookies. It seems that Dillingham has the Grizzlies star in his corner as he begins his NBA journey.
