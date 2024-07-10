Ja Morant Sends Message to OKC Thunder Player
NBA Summer League is officially underway, as some of the most exciting young players are getting their first professional action. Summer League contains a combination of newly drafted players, young players still trying to find their way, and more experienced players who are trying to get another NBA opportunity.
While the Summer League in Las Vegas has yet to officially begin, there are games being played in Salt Lake City, Utah as well as Northern California to kick off the summer.
Recently putting together an incredible Summer League performance in Utah, Oklahoma City Thunder forward Dillon Jones finished with 21 points, seven rebounds, and four assists on a perfect 3/3 from deep. Receiving a message from Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant for this performance, Jones impressed the star point guard:
Morant has been great about showing support to the next generation, because while he is young himself, the Grizzlies star is looked up to by a lot of the league’s young talent. One of the most exciting players in basketball, Morant is an icon to a lot of these young players, and that something he doesn’t seem to take for granted.
It was not long ago that Morant was a rookie entering the NBA after being selected second overall by the Grizzlies in 2019. Now a two-time NBA All-Star, Morant is looking forward to building on this incredible start to his career.
