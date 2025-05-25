Ja Morant Sends Message to Ronald Acuna Jr. After Viral Play
After missing nearly a year due to a torn left ACL, Atlanta Braves superstar and 2023 NL MVP Ronald Acuna Jr. has returned to action and made a statement.
In his first game back from injury against the San Diego Padres, Acuna reminded Atlanta exactly what they were missing. In his first at-bat, Acuna launched a ball 467 feet to center field, and to celebrate the incredible moment, paid homage to Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant.
This past NBA season, Morant was under fire for various finger-gun celebrations, so instead, he started throwing fake "grenades" into the crowd and covering his ears. Acuna pulled this out after his first homerun of the season, and it got Morant's attention.
Via Ja Morant: "🙉🔥"
Of course, Acuna has to make up for all the time he missed, so he followed up his incredible season debut with another statement performance. On Saturday night, Acuna homered again in a 7-1 win over the Padres, sending one 427 feet to left center in the sixth inning.
Once again, Acuna pulled out Morant's "grenade" celebration, and Morant sent another message to the Braves superstar.
Via Ja Morant: "🙉"
Morant's viral celebration took over the basketball landscape when he first did it, and now it has found its way to the MLB. Acuna is one of the best players in the sport of baseball, and using such a pivotal moment to show respect for Morant is an incredible moment and showcases Morant's star status across all sports.