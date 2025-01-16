Ja Morant Sends Message to Victor Wembanyama After Grizzlies-Spurs
The Memphis Grizzlies have been on a cold streak recently, losing five of their last nine, but picked up a huge 14-point win over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday.
The Grizzlies were led by star point guard Ja Morant, who posted a strong double-double with 21 points and 12 assists, shooting an efficient 9-13 from the field. Morant posted a team-high +22, being a true difference-maker in the competitive divisional matchup.
Morant and the Grizzlies got the best of 21-year-old phenom Victor Wembanyama, who dropped 13 points, 12 rebounds, and 8 blocks in a losing effort. The 7-foot-4 center dominated the interior, but Morant was able to test him on a monster poster dunk after the whistle.
Dunking on Wembanyama is not easy for anybody, regardless if the points counted or not. In a season where Morant has minimalized his dunk attempts, he did not hold back against the Spurs superstar.
Morant spoke on the poster dunk following the win, sending a message to Wembanyama and anyone else who tries to jump with him.
"I dunked on plenty of people bro, [Wembanyama] done get no pass," Morant said. "If you at the rim I'm gonna try you if it's that situation."
Morant's new poster adds to his long collection of absurd dunks, but it is a shame that Wednesday's slam over Wembanyama will slot into the "almost" group because it was after the whistle.
