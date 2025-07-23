All Grizzlies

Ja Morant Sends Message to WNBA Star Natasha Cloud

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant reacted to New York Liberty's Natasha Cloud repping his newest shoe on Tuesday

Logan Struck

Jul 3, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; New York Liberty guards Natasha Cloud (9) and Sabrina Ionescu (20) at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Jul 3, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; New York Liberty guards Natasha Cloud (9) and Sabrina Ionescu (20) at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
In this story:

Memphis Grizzlies point guard and two-time NBA All-Star Ja Morant has been making waves on social media recently for his new signature shoe release. The Nike Ja 3 shoes have been blowing up, becoming the hottest basketball shoe on the market since the public release on Tuesday.

On Tuesday night, Morant took a trip to New York to be in attendance for the New York Liberty's home game against the Indiana Fever, showing love for a few WNBA stars and showing off his newest shoe.

Via New York Liberty: ". @JaMorant shows love after the Libs secure the W🔥💪:

Via SLAM Kicks: "From the Bronx to Brooklyn.

Ja pulled up to the Liberty’s game and swapped his Nike Ja 3 “NYvsNY” with Sab’s “Blueprint” Nike Sabrina 3."

Liberty star Natasha Cloud was wearing the Nike Ja 3 "Max Volume" on Tuesday night in their home win over the Caitlin Clark-less Fever. Ja Morant took to X (formerly Twitter) to show love for Cloud after she repped his newest shoe.

Via Ja Morant: "😮‍💨🔥🤞🏾"

Cloud is in her first season with the Liberty after spending the first eight years of her career with the Washington Mystics and then a quick one-year stop with the Phoenix Mercury. The one-time WNBA champion wears Converse over half of the time she steps on the court (per kixstats), so her repping Nike on Tuesday night for Morant's newest drop is undoubtedly a sign of respect.

Fans are certainly waiting to see more colorways of Morant's new shoe release and to watch him turn heads in them on the court next season.

Related Articles

feed

Published
Logan Struck
LOGAN STRUCK

Logan Struck is a writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's On SI since 2023

Home/News