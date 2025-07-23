Ja Morant Sends Message to WNBA Star Natasha Cloud
Memphis Grizzlies point guard and two-time NBA All-Star Ja Morant has been making waves on social media recently for his new signature shoe release. The Nike Ja 3 shoes have been blowing up, becoming the hottest basketball shoe on the market since the public release on Tuesday.
On Tuesday night, Morant took a trip to New York to be in attendance for the New York Liberty's home game against the Indiana Fever, showing love for a few WNBA stars and showing off his newest shoe.
Via New York Liberty: ". @JaMorant shows love after the Libs secure the W🔥💪:
Via SLAM Kicks: "From the Bronx to Brooklyn.
Ja pulled up to the Liberty’s game and swapped his Nike Ja 3 “NYvsNY” with Sab’s “Blueprint” Nike Sabrina 3."
Liberty star Natasha Cloud was wearing the Nike Ja 3 "Max Volume" on Tuesday night in their home win over the Caitlin Clark-less Fever. Ja Morant took to X (formerly Twitter) to show love for Cloud after she repped his newest shoe.
Via Ja Morant: "😮💨🔥🤞🏾"
Cloud is in her first season with the Liberty after spending the first eight years of her career with the Washington Mystics and then a quick one-year stop with the Phoenix Mercury. The one-time WNBA champion wears Converse over half of the time she steps on the court (per kixstats), so her repping Nike on Tuesday night for Morant's newest drop is undoubtedly a sign of respect.
Fans are certainly waiting to see more colorways of Morant's new shoe release and to watch him turn heads in them on the court next season.