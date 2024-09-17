All Grizzlies

Ja Morant Sends Message to WNBA Superstar After Historic Milestone

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant reacted to Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson making WNBA history

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) before the game against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant is one of the best guards in basketball. A two-time NBA All-Star in just five seasons (four full seasons), Morant has helped transform the Grizzlies franchise.

Playing just nine games last season, Morant was suspended for the first 25 games and then suffered a season-ending shoulder injury shortly after his return. Motivated to lead the Grizzlies back to the playoffs, Morant looks to be fully healthy as training camp approaches.

A big basketball fan, Morant often reacts to different developments around the game. This includes the WNBA, and Morant recently reacted to Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson making WNBA history with her 1,000th point this season.

Both Morant and Wilson are from South Carolina, which the Grizzlies star referenced in his message. New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson is also from  South Carolina, and Morant reacted to a post on X that highlighted the three basketball stars.

Via Morant: “stamp dat !!”

The WNBA MVP runaway favorite, Wilson is amid a historic season. Averaging 27.0 points, 12.0 rebounds, and 2.6 blocks, Wilson has done it all for Las Vegas. Already a two-time WNBA MVP, Wilson will almost certainly be adding a third this year. 

Las Vegas has two regular season games remaining before the WNBA playoffs begin. Currently the WNBA’s fourth seed, Las Vegas has been led by Wilson all year.

