All Grizzlies

Ja Morant Sends Message to Zach Edey During Grizzlies Summer League Game

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant sent a message to new teammate Zach Edey

Joey Linn

Jan 24, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) looks on from the sideline against the Miami Heat during the fourth quarter at Kaseya Center.
Jan 24, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) looks on from the sideline against the Miami Heat during the fourth quarter at Kaseya Center. / © Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Memphis Grizzlies played their first Summer League game on Monday night, which was the debut of ninth overall draft pick Zach Edey. Making his highly anticipated Grizzlies debut, the former Purdue star was very impressive.

Showing off his finishing ability, rebounding ability, and high-level rim protection, Edey showed why so many are excited about his fit in Memphis. Finishing with 14 points, 15 rebounds, and four blocks on 7/12 from the field, Edey had a very solid showing in his debut.

While the stat line for Edey is impressive enough, he also had the play of the game at the end of regulation, tipping in an intentionally missed free throw to force overtime:

This play received a reaction from Grizzlies star Ja Morant, who sent out a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), sharing his excitement for Edey's big play:

The Grizzlies ultimately fell to the Utah Jazz in overtime, but this was a very exciting game that gave a glimpse into what Edey could potentially provide Memphis with this upcoming season. With several high-level players around him, Edey will not be asked to do too much, and can just focus on playing his game.

Edey's floor projects to be a player who can rebound, set screens, and protect the rim. This is a role Memphis has needed to fill, and their first round pick could be that guy.

Related Articles

Memphis Grizzlies Projected to Acquire Intriguing Ja Morant Backup

Cleveland Cavaliers Star Named 'Ambitious' Trade Target for Memphis Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies Legend Sends Strong Ja Morant Message to NBA

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News