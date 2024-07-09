Ja Morant Sends Message to Zach Edey During Grizzlies Summer League Game
The Memphis Grizzlies played their first Summer League game on Monday night, which was the debut of ninth overall draft pick Zach Edey. Making his highly anticipated Grizzlies debut, the former Purdue star was very impressive.
Showing off his finishing ability, rebounding ability, and high-level rim protection, Edey showed why so many are excited about his fit in Memphis. Finishing with 14 points, 15 rebounds, and four blocks on 7/12 from the field, Edey had a very solid showing in his debut.
While the stat line for Edey is impressive enough, he also had the play of the game at the end of regulation, tipping in an intentionally missed free throw to force overtime:
This play received a reaction from Grizzlies star Ja Morant, who sent out a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), sharing his excitement for Edey's big play:
The Grizzlies ultimately fell to the Utah Jazz in overtime, but this was a very exciting game that gave a glimpse into what Edey could potentially provide Memphis with this upcoming season. With several high-level players around him, Edey will not be asked to do too much, and can just focus on playing his game.
Edey's floor projects to be a player who can rebound, set screens, and protect the rim. This is a role Memphis has needed to fill, and their first round pick could be that guy.
