Ja Morant Shares Heartfelt Message During NBA Offseason
This offseason has been one about reflection for Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant. Recently, he hosted his own basketball camp ahead of his Hall of Fame induction at Murray State University - a moment that means the world to him.
In an interview with Logan Whaley of WPSD Local 6 news, Morant opened up on just how much it means to him to have both a camp and be in the Murray State Hall of Fame.
"Never have I thought that I would have my own camp here, being here as a player and having our team camps," Morant said. "But it's a blessing and something I'm excited about."
For some players, getting a jersey retired is just a right of passage. They expect it to happen and the moment doesn't hit them on a truly emotional level. For Ja Morant, it's one of the brightest moments in his life.
"Obviously coming in as an underdog, somebody who didn't have too much light and being able to use my tools that God gifted me to work on my game and become the player that I am to have these moments to where I have the impact on these kids and able to do things that I never thought in my life I would do," Morant said. "[It's] something that you should be proud of. And I don't say it too often but right now, in my life, I'm kind of proud of myself."
Ja Morant is doing everything he can this offseason to become a better person. Hopefully, next season, he'll be rewarded with the health and availability to make something special happen for the city of Memphis.
Related Articles
Memphis Grizzlies Projected to Acquire Intriguing Ja Morant Backup
Cleveland Cavaliers Star Named 'Ambitious' Trade Target for Memphis Grizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies Legend Sends Strong Ja Morant Message to NBA