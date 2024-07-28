All Grizzlies

Ja Morant Shares Heartfelt Message to Memphis Grizzlies Organization

Dec 19, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) looks up during the national anthem before a game against the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center.
Dec 19, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) looks up during the national anthem before a game against the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center. / Matthew Hinton-USA TODAY Sports
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant received an incredible honor from his college Murray State University, getting inducted into the school's Hall of Fame. Putting together an incredible collegiate career in just two seasons at Murray State, Morant was selected second overall by Memphis in the 2019 NBA Draft.

Speaking at his Hall of Fame induction on Saturday, Morant shared a heartfelt message to the Grizzlies organization for sticking with him through his different off the court situations.

"We all went through that situation together, but ya'll holding it down and staying by my side means so much to me and my family," Morant said. "I appreciate ya'll for even coming now. With draft, Summer League, and all. I appreciate ya'll, and it shows the love and support ya'll have for me. So just know it's reciprocated."

Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins was in attendance, and spoke about what Morant has meant to not only Murray State and the Grizzlies, but also himself as a coach.

"To see everyone in this building, the impact Ja has made on this community, this university," Jenkins said. "But when I think about myself, the impact he's made on me. Obviously the five years we've shared in Memphis with the Grizzlies have been so special."

Morant played just nine games last season due to his 25-game suspension and shoulder injury, but will be full recovered when next season begins.

Joey Linn

