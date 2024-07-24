Ja Morant Shares New Message for Recently Traded Teammate
The Memphis Grizzlies recently announced a trade that sent former 10th overall pick Ziaire Williams to the Brooklyn Nets.
"The Memphis Grizzlies today announced the team acquired forward Mamadi Diakite (MAH-muh-dee dee-uh-KEY-tay) and the draft rights to wing Nemanja Dangubic (nay-MON-yah dahn-GUBE-itch), the 54th overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, from the Brooklyn Nets for wing Ziaire Williams and a future second round draft pick," the Grizzlies shared on Friday.
While Williams did not become the player Memphis hoped he would during his time there, he had a close relationship with star point guard Ja Morant who has shared several messages for his former teammate since the trade. This includes a new message Morant shared on his Instagram story with an eight ball emoji (Williams' jersey number), and Williams' Instagram handle:
The NBA is a business, but this side of the league often gets overlooked. Three of Morant's five NBA seasons have come alongside Williams, and the two had a close relationship. While this opportunity in Brooklyn is a good one for Williams, he will be missed in Memphis by his former teammates.
In his three seasons with the Grizzlies, Williams averaged 7.5 PPG in 19.6 minutes per game across 150 contests. The upside with Williams is intriguing, especially at just 22 years old, but it was no longer going to work out in Memphis.
