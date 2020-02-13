AllGrizzlies
Look No Further. Ja Morant Should Be An NBA All-Star. End Of Story

Anthony Sain

With Portland Trailblazers guard Damian Lillard announcing that he will miss the NBA All-Star game due to injury, I instantly started to think about who should replace him. After about .5 seconds of deliberation, I came to the most obvious decision ever. I’ll wrap it up in one statement that should really end this whole article. Ja Morant should be an NBA All-Star - end of story.

Like seriously. If you want to click out of this article at this point you can. I think I’ve already said enough. Ja Morant has lead this young Grizzlies team to unprecedented and unpredicted heights and he deserves to be awarded for it. 

© Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Grizzlies are currently 28-26 and are dead smack in the middle of a legit playoff race sitting at eighth in the West with a 4 game lead on their closest competitor. They have proved many skeptics and doubters wrong and Morant has been the fearless leader of this confident and talented unit. 

Morant averages 17.6 points, 7.1 assists, and 3.5 rebounds in only 29.9 minutes per game. His flair and athleticism have led to tons of highlight plays this season with surely more to come. 

© Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

“He’s very, very deserving of that spot,” said Morant’s teammate and fellow rookie Brandon Clarke. “He’s been doing everything this year, so for his name to even be a possible choice for that, it’s really cool.”

Brandon Clarke Locker Room Comments 

Judging by history, NBA commissioner Adam Silver my just choose to go down the list of the final All-Star votes to make his selection for Lillard’s replacement and if that is the case then Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker would get the nod being that he finished one spot ahead of Morant.  I am hoping that this is not the case and that Commissioner Silver considers win-loss record as well as Morant’s growing popularity and fan appeal when making his decision. 

“I can only control what I can,” said Morant when asked about the possibility of being selected to the All-Star team. “I mean I don’t have anything to do with that. I don’t know how they go about it. We just stay focused and whatever happens, just happens.”

Ja Morant Locker Room Comments 

