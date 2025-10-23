Ja Morant Silences Doubters in Massive Performance During Grizzlies-Pelicans
The Memphis Grizzlies kicked off their 2025-26 campaign with a game against the New Orleans Pelicans. They might've been shorthanded with several offseason injuries hurting their depth, but that didn't stop them from getting the victory.
In the 128-122 win for the Grizzlies, superstar guard Ja Morant had himself a statement game. He finished with 35 points on 13-of-20 field goals, reminding everyone just what he can do when he's on the court and healthy.
The Beauty Of Ja Morant
Heading into the season, a storyline to pay attention to was how Morant would respond as a team leader. With Desmond Bane gone and the team being full of young talent, the need for him to take on that role was more than ever. Based on his play on the court in the season opener, he might be ready to hold that role.
Morant provided a multitude of scoring options, though he only hit two of his six three-point attempts. He's been known to be a quick, shifty guard and definitely displayed that in plays like when he went directly at Pelicans star Zion Williamson — who was drafted number one over him in the 2019 NBA Draft.
What Morant's Coach Said About Him In The Lineup
Obviously, having a guard like Morant makes the rest of the team feel more at ease, knowing his skill level is like a tide rising all boats. Morant, along with center Jaren Jackson Jr., are the core of this idea.
"I mean, those, those guys are world-class players,” Grizzlies head coach Tuomas Iisalo said. "They always help our chances of winning. But we try to think about the situation, that whoever we have is whoever we need."
Jackson Jr. finished with 18 points, eight rebounds, and six blocks, but managed to foul out, a problem he's had in his career.
"It's not going to change in a little while right here. So we might as well do everything we can with this group," he continued.
As far as Morant returning and playing like this, it was a matter of managing minutes, but all signs point to positive results.
“I think there are two components to (managing Morant’s minutes). One, the overall minutes, I talked about it pregame here, that we need to find a balance between keeping those minutes in check and still playing him as much as possible, because he's Ja. The second one is how you allocate those minutes within what type and how many stints you're playing," Iisalo said.
Having 35 points in just 29 minutes was impressive, meaning the star guard could be in for a career season once he gets up to a more normal allotment. The Grizzlies return to action on Friday with a home contest against the Miami Heat.