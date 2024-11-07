Ja Morant Suffers Injury in Lakers vs Grizzlies
The Memphis Grizzlies dominated the Los Angeles Lakers at home on Wednesday, taking as much as a 22-point fourth-quarter lead over the Hollywood squad and finishing with a 131-114 win.
Lakers superstar LeBron James had an impressive outing, dropping 39 points, 7 rebounds, and 6 assists, taking the game over with co-star Anthony Davis sidelined.
The Grizzlies played one of their best games of the season thus far, led by Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Jaylen Wells with 20 a piece.
While the win was sweet and everyone likes to take down the grand Lakers on LeBron's historic night, Grizzlies fans are grimacing at the sight of star point guard Ja Morant going down with injury.
Morant left the game with around three minutes remaining in the third quarter and did not return. The Grizzlies star took a hard fall on an alley-oop attempt from Jake LaRavia, granting a "doubtful" status but ultimately did not check back in.
The status of the game could have determined whether or not Morant returned, as the blowout likely cemented Memphis' decision to keep him sidelined.
Morant has been off to a good start in the 2024-25 season, averaging 20.7 points and a career-high 9.7 assists per game through his first seven outings. Morant missed 73 games last season due to suspension and injury, so the Grizzlies certainly want him on the court as much as possible this season.
Related Articles
Ja Morant Opens Up on Special Relationship With Yuki Kawamura
Memphis Grizzlies Make Injury Announcement on Two Star Players