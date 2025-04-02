Ja Morant Suffers Injury Scare in Warriors vs Grizzlies
The Memphis Grizzlies are hosting the star-studded Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night, desperate for a win after losing six of their last seven games.
The Grizzlies are trying to get past a historic performance from Warriors superstar Steph Curry, who erupted for 32 points, 7 rebounds, and 5 assists on 8-10 shooting from three-point range just in the first half.
Having to face Curry when he is on fire like this is nearly impossible for opposing teams, and the Grizzlies nearly lost their own star guard on top of it. Grizzlies star Ja Morant left Tuesday's game in the third quarter with an apparent face injury and went to the locker room.
Of course, much of the Grizzlies fanbase and organization likely went silent for a minute when Morant left Tuesday's game, especially in such a big matchup.
Luckily for everyone, Morant returned to the game shortly after, missing just five minutes of game time.
Through three quarters of action, Morant has 27 points and 5 assists on efficient 10-14 shooting from the field, 4-6 from three-point range, and 3-3 from the charity stripe, keeping up with red-hot Curry and the Warriors.
Morant recently returned from a six-game injury absence, so the Grizzlies are looking to keep him on the floor as much as possible.
After firing head coach Taylor Jenkins, the Grizzlies are desperate to make a statement under interim Tuomas Iisalo, but have yet to do so. With Morant leading the way in the fourth quarter, the Grizzlies could pull off the upset over Curry and the star-studded Warriors.