Ja Morant, Zach Edey, Scotty Pippen Jr. Make History vs 76ers
The Memphis Grizzlies played one of their best games of the season against the shorthanded Philadelphia 76ers without Joel Embiid and Paul George. Memphis had a mission to take advantage of a struggling opponent, and they got the job done.
The Grizzlies' performance was so dominant that they actually made franchise history. It was the third time in franchise history that four different players had a double-double in the same game. Ja Morant, Santi Aldama, Scotty Pippen Jr., and Zach Edey all made history together.
Ja Morant put up 18 points, 12 assists, 6 rebounds, and 2 steals on 46% shooting from the field. Going into the game, Morant was expecting to be more of a distributor against the 76ers.
"Pretty much just knowing the scout, I knew coming that I was getting doubled, see a lot of blitzes, see a lot of what we call hit, sending a double over," Morant said. "I was just trying to get settled into the game. I actually saw what I thought was going to happen happened, and it did. Once you give me that look and I get a couple plays, you know what to expect."
The past few games have shown how deep the Memphis Grizzlies truly are. Even without Desmond Bane, Luke Kennard, and Marcus Smart, the team has figured out a way to still have historic performances.
