Ja Morant, Zach Edey, Scotty Pippen Jr. Make History vs 76ers

Tonight marked the third time in franchise history that four @memgrizz (Morant, Aldama, Pippen Jr., Edey) double-doubled in the same game.



The previous instances occurred on Jan. 21, 2008 (Conley, P. Gasol, Miller, Gay) and Dec. 15, 1999 (Abdur-Rahim, Bibby, Reeves, Parks). pic.twitter.com/8V4AoKUSin