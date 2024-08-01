Ja Morant's Agent Sends Major Warning to NBA Amid Injury Recovery
After playing only nine games last season, Ja Morant has not touched an NBA court since January 5, 2024. He's had a plethora of time to rehab, regain his focus, and improve himself; Morant's agent believes that the league needs to watch out.
During an episode of The OGs podcast, Ja Morant's agent Mike Miller gave an update on how Ja Morant is doing during his injury recovery. Not only did Miller deliver an update, but he also delivered a major warning to the NBA.
"I'm telling you guys right now, Ja Morant is coming for all the work this year, All of it," Miller said. "How soon they forget. How soon they forget, oh buddy. How soon they forget, that's all I'll say. He's about to come for it."
Throughout the offseason, Ja Morant has sent very cryptic warnings on social media. He's never made a statement quite as potent as what Mike Miller just said, but it's a great thing to hear for Grizzlies fans.
Last season, the shorthanded Memphis Grizzlies found themselves on the wrong side of a plethora of beatdowns and scrutiny from the media. The team was so riddled with injuries that they were the underdog in almost every single game during the season. With Ja Morant coming back, he's hoping to change that narrative - and he's coming back with a vengeance.
