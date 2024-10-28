Ja Morant's Injury Status for Grizzlies vs Bulls Revealed
After a win against the Orlando Magic, the Memphis Grizzlies are looking to get their first winning streak of the season after beating the Chicago Bulls tonight. Unfortunately, there is a chance that Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant may not be available for the matchup.
The Memphis Grizzlies have officially listed Ja Morant as questionable against the Chicago Bulls due to right thigh soreness. Morant was also questionable in the last game against the Orlando Magic, but he ended up playing in the game.
Against the Orlando Magic, Ja Morant put up 16 points, 10 assists, 2 rebounds, and 1 block on 33/0/100 shooting from the field. It wasn't Morant's most efficient game, but his playmaking ultimately helped give the Grizzlies a 124-111 win over the Magic.
In three games this season, Morant is averaging 20.7 points, 7.3 assists, and 2.3 rebounds on 46/17/85 shooting from the field. Morant's three-point shot has been failing him thus far in the early season, but it'll likely return and push him toward the 25 points-a-game threshold.
Ja Morant's last game against the Chicago Bulls was over a season ago on April 2, 2023. On that night, he put up a triple-double comprised of 17 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists.
The Memphis Grizzlies and Chicago Bulls face off at 8:00 p.m. EST tonight.
Related Articles
Ja Morant Excites Memphis Grizzlies Fans in Latest Workout Footage
Eight-Year NBA Veteran, Ex-Grizzlies Player Joins New Team in Portugal
Ja Morant Reacts to Viral LeBron James and Steph Curry Moment in USA-France