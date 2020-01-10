GrizzliesMaven
VIDEO: 3 Pointer - Memphis Grizzlies' Jae Crowder On Putting Some Dog In Jaren Jackson Jr., Comparing This Team To Other Playoff Team's That He Has Been A Part Of, And Being A Locker Room Leader For This Young Team

Anthony Sain

Memphis Grizzlies vet Jae Crowder talked gave a progress report on how he thinks Jaren Jackson Jr. is coming along after earlier comments this season about him. He also commented about being a leader in the locker room and compared this team to other young playoff teams that he was a part of.

VIDEO: Former Memphis Grizzlies' Forward Rudy Gay On His Thoughts On His Time In Memphis, Ja Morant And Why Morant Should Participate In The Slam Dunk Contest

Anthony Sain

Former Memphis Grizzlies forward Rudy Gay is returning to play against his former team tonight and Gay would share his thoughts on the current Grizz team, his time in Memphis, Ja Morant and whether or not Ja should participate in the Slam Dunk Contest.

VIDEO: 3 Pointer - Memphis Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson On How San Antonio Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich Would Prepare For Tonight, Is This A Playoff Team?, And What He Likes To Do In Memphis In His Free Time

Anthony Sain

I got a chance to talk to Memphis Grizzlies forward Kyle Anderson and he shared how he thinks that his methodical former coach is preparing for the Grizzlies tonight. He would also share his thoughts on his team and whether or not he thinks they are a playoff-caliber team. Anderson would also share what he likes to do in Memphis during his free time.

VIDEO: Kyle Anderson After The Memphis Grizzlies Practice On Thursday

Anthony Sain

Kyle Anderson made himself available to the media Thursday after practice in preparation for the San Antonio Spurs. He would talk about taking on his former team among other things.

VIDEO: Jaren Jackson Jr. After The Memphis Grizzlies Practice Thursday In Preparation For The San Antonio Spurs

Anthony Sain

The Memphis Grizzlies will face off against the San Antonio Spurs on Friday and Jaren Jackson Jr. was available to the media after practice. He would talk about how the team needs to defend LaMarcus Aldridge among other things.

VIDEO: Memphis Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins After Practice On Thursday and Shootaround Friday In Preparation For Matchup With the San Antonio Spurs

Anthony Sain

Memphis Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins spoke to the local media about Friday's matchup with the San Antonio Spurs. He would also talk about the team's progress so far this season and staying focused on the task at hand.

Anthony Sain from Sports Illustrated's Grizzlies Maven On The Jason and John Show  - Wednesday, 1/8/20

Anthony Sain

I am a weekly guest on the Jason and John Show on 92.9 ESPN every Wednesday at 1:25 PM and this week talked about the Grizzlies being ahead of schedule on their rebuild, Ja Morant in the Slam Dunk Contest and Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. providing a bright future.

Anthony Sain from Sports Illustrated Grizzlies Maven on Chris Herrington's Daily Memphian Podcast

Anthony Sain

I was Chris Herrington's Guest this week on the Daily Memphian Podcast and we talked about several topics including just how good/valuable is Dillon Brooks (and is he legit crazy?), DeAnthony Melton, Taylor Jenkins coaching ability, Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr.'s ceiling and more. Check it out below!

Bruno Caboclo Has His Contract Guaranteed For The Remainder Of The Season By The Memphis Grizzlies

Anthony Sain

Memphis Grizzlies forward Bruno Caboclo can breathe a little easier and smile a little wider now that his contract with the Memphis Grizzlies is now guaranteed for the rest of the 2019-20 season. The deadline for the team to waive him passed Tuesday at 4 PM Central time and Caboclo remained standing after the smoke cleared.

Bear Sightings - Sights From Last Night

Anthony Sain

The Memphis Grizzlies came from down as many as 14 points against the Minnesota Timberwolves, 119-112. Dillon Brooks led all scorers with 28 points. Ja Morant would add 25 while Jaren Jackson Jr. would score 21. Here are the Sights of the Night!

Exciting Fourth Quarter Comeback Propels The Memphis Grizzlies Past The Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Sain

After a slow start, the Memphis Grizzlies, trailing by as many as 14 points, were able to mount an exciting fourth quarter comeback at home on Tuesday night as they roared back to defeat the Minnesota Timberwolves, 119-112. Dillon Brooks led all scorers with 28 points and he, alongside Jaren Jackson Jr. and Ja Morant combined for 31 of the teams 37 points in the decisive final quarter.