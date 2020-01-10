VIDEO: 3 Pointer - Memphis Grizzlies' Jae Crowder On Putting Some Dog In Jaren Jackson Jr., Comparing This Team To Other Playoff Team's That He Has Been A Part Of, And Being A Locker Room Leader For This Young Team
Memphis Grizzlies vet Jae Crowder talked gave a progress report on how he thinks Jaren Jackson Jr. is coming along after earlier comments this season about him. He also commented about being a leader in the locker room and compared this team to other young playoff teams that he was a part of.