Injuries To Jaren Jackson Jr. and Brandon Clarke Come At A Bad Time For The Memphis Grizzlies

Anthony Sain

The Memphis Grizzlies have had good fortune as far injuries are concerned with none of their key players missing significant time. That all changed this week, as both Jaren Jackson Jr. and Brandon Clarke have both suffered injuries that could have them sidelined for the next two weeks minimum. The situation is bad, but the timing is even worse.

My Thoughts On The Jackson Jr. and Clarke Injuries

Jackson Jr., who suffered a sprained knee injury late in the second quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers is a major loss due to the fact that he was the team's best three-point shooter as far as made threes and percentage is concerned.  He was also turning the corner defensively, anchoring a Grizzlies defense that was trending towards the top of the league.

Clarke has been a consistent bench producer, whose eye-popping athleticism has captivated fans all season.  His quadricep injury early in the first quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers will definitely affect the team as well.  He is not the floor spacer that Jackson Jr. has been but he has definitely provided rebounding and energy.  The combination of Jackson Jr. and Clarke's production and youthful energy combined could pay a toll during a crucial time of the season.

The Grizzlies are currently 28-29 on the season and only 3 games ahead of the Portland Trailblazers, and 3.5 games ahead of the New Orleans Pelicans and San Antonio Spurts.  They are on a three-game losing streak and will face the Houston Rockets tonight.  I'm not sure what Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins will do as far as his starting lineup is concerned but my hope is that he moves Kyle Anderson up into the starting power forward position and moves either Josh Jackson or DeAnthony Melton into the starting lineup as a wing.  Regardless of the misfortune that the Grizzlies face with two of their best players being on the shelf for the coming weeks, the opportunity to make the playoffs is still there and the ball is in their court.

© Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
News

COMMUNITY

The Memphis Grizzlies Ran Into A Buzzsaw As They Were Blasted By The Los Angeles Clippers

The Memphis Grizzlies had the forecast for a perfect storm to get dismantled by the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night and that's exactly what happened as they lost 124-97 on the road. The Grizzlies have now lost three straight contests and are winless after the All-Star break on this killer road trip.

Anthony Sain

Josh Jackson's Efforts Have Earned Approval From The Memphis Grizzlies

Since his promotion up to the Memphis Grizzlies, Josh Jackson has shown some flashes of greatness that show you why he was a highly-touted prospect coming out of college as well as some moments that fed the fury of his doubters. Regardless of made or missed shots, highlight plays or turnovers, Jackson's coach and teammates support his efforts and value what he brings on the court.

Anthony Sain

Memphis Grizzlies Forward Jaren Jackson Jr. Suffers Sprained Left Knee Injury - To Be Re-Evaluated In Two Weeks

It was announced by the team Sunday afternoon that Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. will miss games due to recovering from a sprained knee that he suffered against the Los Angeles Lakers Friday night. Jackson will be re-evaluated in two weeks to check the progress of his recovery. The timing of the injury is unfortunate being that Jackson is a key piece of the team during their race for the playoffs.

Anthony Sain

The Los Angeles Lakers Prove To Be Too Much For The Memphis Grizzlies On Second Game Of Road Trip

The Memphis Grizzlies entered their second game of a back to back and four-game road trip after losing to the Sacramento Kings only to be outmatched again against the Los Angeles Lakers. Lakers would topple the Grizzlies 117-105 led by Lebron James with 32 points and Anthony Davis with 28 points 13 rebounds and 7 blocks. Josh Jackson would lead the Grizzlies with 20 points.

Anthony Sain

The Memphis Grizzlies Battled Back; Rallied Late In A Loss To The Sacramento Kings

The Memphis Grizzlies already had a tough four-game road-trip ahead of them heading into Thursday nights game against the Sacramento Kings, but with them being the most winnable game on the trip, an opportunity was lost to start off on a good note.

Anthony Sain

The Memphis Grizzlies Prepare For Challenging Four-Game Road Trip

The NBA All-Star Break has finally come to an end and now the Grizzlies are being thrown back into the fire as they prepare to for a four-game road trip starting tonight against the Sacramento Kings. A tough stretch could be a setback but a good stretch of play could put them in prime position for the playoff race.

Anthony Sain

True To His Nickname, Kyle Anderson Has Slowly But Surely Found His Way With The Memphis Grizzlies

He's a lot more Mike Conley than Ja Morant. A lot more Marc Gasol than Jaren Jackson Jr. He was the piece that Chris Wallace and company thought could serve as a dose of adrenaline to a dying Grit 'n' Grind era on life support. His slow methodical pace wasn't supposed to fit with the #GrzNxtGen era, but at the end of the day, Kyle Anderson has proven to be 'GNG' - regardless of the specifics behind the acronym.

Anthony Sain

Five Things That Memphis Grizzlies' Fans Can Look Forward To Post-All-Star Break

The NBA All-Star Break ends Thursday for the Memphis Grizzlies as they prepare to take on the Sacramento Kings on the road but outside of the next game of the schedule, there are several key things to pay attention to going into the final twenty-eight games of the season.

Anthony Sain

The Memphis Grizzlies May Have Landed The Steal Of The Trade Deadline In Gorgui Dieng

It's hard to hide a 6'10" NBA center but the Memphis Grizzlies may have found a way to find yet another hidden gem. Newly acquired big-man Gorgui Dieng made his presence felt in his debut game with the Grizzlies and might just be what the team needs for the final stretch of games after the All-Star break

Anthony Sain

Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Brandon Clarke Shine Bright In NBA Rising Stars Game

The Memphis Grizzlies sensational young trio of Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson, and Brandon Clarke all headed to Chicago for the NBA Rising Stars Game with a common goal in mind - to represent the Grizzlies and the city and Memphis to the fullest. Although they played on different sides on the court, the three Grizzlies representatives showed the rest of the world why the Grizzlies are one of the most surprising teams in the NBA.

Anthony Sain