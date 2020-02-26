Injuries To Jaren Jackson Jr. and Brandon Clarke Come At A Bad Time For The Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies have had good fortune as far injuries are concerned with none of their key players missing significant time. That all changed this week, as both Jaren Jackson Jr. and Brandon Clarke have both suffered injuries that could have them sidelined for the next two weeks minimum. The situation is bad, but the timing is even worse.

My Thoughts On The Jackson Jr. and Clarke Injuries

Jackson Jr., who suffered a sprained knee injury late in the second quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers is a major loss due to the fact that he was the team's best three-point shooter as far as made threes and percentage is concerned. He was also turning the corner defensively, anchoring a Grizzlies defense that was trending towards the top of the league.

Clarke has been a consistent bench producer, whose eye-popping athleticism has captivated fans all season. His quadricep injury early in the first quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers will definitely affect the team as well. He is not the floor spacer that Jackson Jr. has been but he has definitely provided rebounding and energy. The combination of Jackson Jr. and Clarke's production and youthful energy combined could pay a toll during a crucial time of the season.

The Grizzlies are currently 28-29 on the season and only 3 games ahead of the Portland Trailblazers, and 3.5 games ahead of the New Orleans Pelicans and San Antonio Spurts. They are on a three-game losing streak and will face the Houston Rockets tonight. I'm not sure what Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins will do as far as his starting lineup is concerned but my hope is that he moves Kyle Anderson up into the starting power forward position and moves either Josh Jackson or DeAnthony Melton into the starting lineup as a wing. Regardless of the misfortune that the Grizzlies face with two of their best players being on the shelf for the coming weeks, the opportunity to make the playoffs is still there and the ball is in their court.