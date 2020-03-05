Jaren Jackson Jr. Could Be Returning To The Fold Very Soon For The Memphis Grizzlies

It was reported by Mike Wallace of Grind City Media Wednesday evening before the Grizzlies matchup with the Brooklyn Nets that Memphis Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins provided a medical update on Jaren Jackson Jr. Jenkins stated that Jackson Jr. has been participating in team workouts and that he should be back as soon as next week.

Jackson Jr. has been out with a sprained left knee since the team's 117-105 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on February 21, with a re-evaluation scheduled to happen after two-weeks. Saturday, March 7, would make two weeks since that announcement on February the 22nd, but with the information that was shared by Coach Jenkins, it seems that it will come back optimistic. Jackson has been the team's best three-point shooter and was the catalyst of the defense before his untimely injury.

My Thoughts On Jaren Jackson Jr.'s Update

