Jaren Jackson Jr Gets Brutally Honest About Grizzlies-Magic Desmond Bane Trade
After the Memphis Grizzlies lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder in a sweep in the first round, there were multiple directions the franchise could have gone.
Either they blow up their core and reset after multiple failed playoff runs, or they reset and make moves around the margins. Memphis chose the middle ground.
The team officially hired Tomas Iiusalo as their new full-time head coach in May, replacing Taylor Jenkins, who was fired just days before the postseason began.
Then, a shocking trade sent long-time Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic for Cole Anthony, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and a collection of first-round picks that included the 16th pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
It was a move that blindsided the NBA, but moved the Grizzlies into a new era, and gave Orlando the shooter they coveted.
How did the players react?
Jaren Jackson Jr., who recently signed a massive five-year, $240 million maximum extension, gave his first thoughts about the Bane trade in a recent interview with NBC's Rohan Nadkarni.
"'I wasn't too much surprised,' Jackson said of Desmond Bane’s departure. 'I mean, when your brothers leave, you are still going to hurt, just because you’re a human being. But at the end of the day, it's a business. And we're grown,'" Nadkarni wrote.
He continued to write, "Jackson added that his mindset after the trade was to take on a bigger leadership role and make sure the younger players on the team weren’t surprised by the volatility of an NBA offseason. 'You’re going to get closer to your prime, and things are going to change for you,' he said. 'I feel like this is a good starting point for a whole new journey of stuff. I'm approaching this year with that spearheaded, disciplined mindset of trying to get us to the promised land.'"
What is the Grizzlies' outlook?
Memphis was very active in the offseason, and as the teams around them in the Western Conference loaded up on talent, so too did the Grizzlies.
Restricted free agent Santi Aldama, who was set to become one of the most sought-after free agents, re-signed on a multi-year deal.
Memphis also landed Ty Jerome, who is coming off a career-best season for the Cleveland Cavaliers, and looks to be the backup point guard and slot into closing lineups as a scorer.
Along with the core of Jackson Jr. and superstar Ja Morant, the Grizzlies could look to surprise, with new additions to their rotation and a new duo to lead them.
